Town by Town: April 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

We begin in Holyoke where a flag raising was held at City Hall in honor of National Borinqueneers Day Wednesday afternoon.

On January 1 of last year, Congress declared that April 13th would be designated as National Borinqueneers Day to honor “the bravery, service, and sacrifice” of the 65th Infantry Regiment.

The U.S. Army unit consisted mostly of soldiers from Puerto Rico.

“The Borinqueneers” nickname was adopted in recognition of the indigenous Taíno people, the original inhabitants of Puerto Rico whose name for the island was Borinquen.

Over in Springfield, Rocky’s Ace Hardware is hosting a round-up fundraising campaign with 100% of money raised benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Starting Wednesday until April 25th, customers can round up their totals to the next dollar at the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield.

The fundraiser will also take place at the Agawam, east Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer and South Hadley Rocky’s locations.

Over in Palmer, the River East School-To-Career Healthcare Career Fair was held for students from eight different local high schools.

Ten local health organizations attended the fair, which was held at Palmer Public Library, in order to discuss job opportunities.

