Western Mass. baseball fans travel to Worcester to celebrate 413 Night at the WooSox

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday was 413 Night at the ballpark!

In honor of April 13, or 413, the WooSox celebrated western Massachusetts baseball fans Wednesday night.

It was a special night for those making the trip east from western Massachusetts to the heart of the Commonwealth for Wednesday night’s WooSox game.

The Worcester Red Sox, or WooSox, moved from Pawtucket to Worcester prior to last season. They serve as the AAA Minor League affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, so all the top young talent will play there before getting the call to make the jump to the major leagues.

That includes Jarren Duran, Jeter Downs, and Triston Casas.

We caught up with one fan who told Western Mass News that he was at Polar Park for the first time.

“I was really excited when I found out I would be coming to Worcester,” said Anthony Casilla, “and I’m a big minor league baseball fan, so I’m really excited to catch the game, get the bobblehead, have a nice time.”

Fans also received a special Tristan Casas bobblehead. Anthony added that he arrived at Polar Park early before the gates opened, and was excited to get his hands on one.

Brian and Ryan Mackay were also excited to get their Tristan Casas bobblehead at Wednesday night’s game.

“With the size of Triston Casas, it must be a huge bobble head, too,” said the Mackays.

Casas, a 6′4″ and 250lb first baseman, was selected in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft. Tuesday night, the 22-year-old belted a 477-foot home run.

The team’s mascot, Smiley Ball, is a nod to the iconic yellow and black “smiley face,” which was invented in Worcester in 1963. The 22′ tall Worcester wall in right field is a local rendition of Fenway Park’s iconic Green Monster.

First pitch against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs was scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Western Mass News took part in some special pregame activities with reporter Matt Sottile delivering a “play ball” to the fans in attendance from western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.