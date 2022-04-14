Carniroll Festival coming to Northampton this weekend

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A first-of-its-kind event is bringing carnival rides and music to Northampton this weekend.

Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Waka Flocka Flame, and Redman are among the musical guests expected to headline the first ever Carniroll in Northampton this weekend. Carniroll will mix traditional carnival fun like rides and food vendors with ‘A’ list musical guests and will take place at the Three County Fairgrounds.

The event is being organized by 4Life and Cruz Control Entertainment. Western Mass News spoke with Cruz Control Entertainment CEO Ricardo Cruz, who said he began planning the festival during the pandemic and now, two years later, it’s finally happening.

“My real expectation is to have people come out and enjoy themselves and have a good time,” Cruz explained.

The festival begins Friday and wraps up Sunday with a family fun day. Children under 10 will be free, as well as residents of Northampton, Easthampton, and Amherst. Spencer Lavoie, owner of 4Life Entertainment, said they’re expecting about 7,500 people total over the weekend and about 3,000 to 4,000 a day.

“I’m just excited for the community to come together,” Lavoie added.

A plan has also been put in place to ensure everyone can have fun while staying safe.

“There’s the factor of crowd safety, there’s the factor of egress, hydration, food safety. Yes, we have a well-adapted plan. It’s been established for the last three years plus. We’ve had great support,” Lavoie added.

Carniroll will also have tents set up for local health clinics, such as Tapestry. to provide extra services for guests.

“The idea is to leave with a text message, so you now have a free counselor in the future,” Lavoie explained.

Tickets can be purchased both on-site and online.

Carniroll will be adults only Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday, the fairground will be open to all ages.

Aside from the musical headliners, eventgoers can look forward to a massive Easter egg hunt, scavenger hunts, and a performance by the Northampton High School band.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.