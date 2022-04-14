Chicopee deli bracing for Easter rush of customers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easter holiday is just days away and one local kielbasa shop is bracing for major crowds of shoppers.

It’s a kielbasa craze at Bernat’s Polish Deli. Easter may still be a few days away, but it’s crunch time for the longtime family business in Chicopee.

“Tomorrow is our absolute busiest day of the whole year, so we kind of cram about a month’s worth of work into just a few days,” said owner Gregory Bernat.

Bernat said that the traffic and lines of people flocking to his location on Meadow Street has even caused him to seek some assistance from the Chicopee Police Department, with one officer already on-site Thursday.

“I have to reach out to them for help every year for Christmas and Easter. We get traffic cops to help customers in and out, parking down the street, and help them cross the street,” Bernat added.

Although hundreds of customers will walk through his doors over the next two days, he told Western Mass News he has more than enough meat for everyone.

“We measure it in tons. It’s not just a few pounds…About eight tons, eight to ten tons, we are going to go through in about a week and a half,” Bernat explained.

Customers were certainly stocking up for the holiday and gave us a look at some of their best buys.

“It’s called veal kielbasa, it’s a wedding kielbasa. It has a lot of garlic in it, but my favorite is the uncooked one. I boil it first, get all of the salt out of it, then I bake it until it’s nice and brown,” one customer explained.

For this Polish native, he told us he stops by Bernat’s at least once a month, but coming for Easter is his favorite trip of the year.

“This is my Easter kielbasa that I’m going to take to have blessed Saturday morning. It’s a Polish tradition,” that customer added.

Bernat’s also opened up online ordering when the pandemic began, which allowed them to send their famous kielbasa across the country.

“We have shipped all the way to Alaska, Florida, Arizona, pretty much anywhere in the United States,” Bernat noted.

Bernat’s will be closing early at 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed completely on Easter Sunday.

