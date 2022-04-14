Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire on Washburn Street in Springfield

Washburn Street fire 4.13.22
Washburn Street fire 4.13.22(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are responding to a call for a structure fire on Washburn Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Fire officials, all companies responded to the report of a multi-family house fire around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived at the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m. and saw several Springfield fire engines on scene.

No smoke or flames were showing when we arrived. The scene appeared to be contained.

We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

