Advertisement

Emergency crews battling brush fire in Palmer

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Palmer Fire Department is battling a brush fire in the Boston Road and Robinson Road.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, mutual aid companies have been requested from Three Rivers, Bondsville, Ware, Warren and Monson.

Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield
West Springfield mayor reacts to arrest of serial rape suspect
Mario Salcedo, 27, of Springfield, and Joseph Cruz-Salcedo, 19, of Springfield
Suspects out on bail after allegedly pointing guns at Springfield officers
Cheshire the stuffed cat has been returned to it’s rightful owners.
Stuffed cat with father’s ashes returned to Agawam woman
A line of customers is seen inside Bernat's Polish Deli in Chicopee on April 14,2022
Chicopee deli bracing for Easter rush of customers