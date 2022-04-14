Officials ensuring safety at Bear Hole Reservoir after arrest of alleged serial rapist

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers, following the shocking arrest of an alleged serial rapist.

Investigators said a 20-year-old suspect is responsible for raping multiple women at Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield.

Western Mass News spoke to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt to find out what steps the town is taking to ensure the area is safe for visitors.

It’s important to note these crimes happened late at night. Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News that the town is looking to add more cameras and electric gates to discourage anyone from coming into Bear Hole Reservoir to commit crimes after hours.

A serial rape suspect is behind bars, following an extensive investigation by local and state authorities.

20-year-old Ali Ghaffar from West Springfield is accused of sexually assaulting six women over the span of nine months. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in several of the cases he offered rides to women from Springfield to West Springfield, where he then allegedly raped them in remote areas, including Bear Hole Reservoir.

Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News that he is shocked and disappointed someone would commit these crimes at the beloved trail in town.

“Overall Bear Hole is a very safe place, it’s unfortunate this individual did this here, did this at all but to do this at Bear Hole and to make people concerned about using the gem that we have in West Springfield,” explained Mayor Reichelt.

Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News that cameras that are already up in the area, helped during the investigation.

“They are just trail cameras that are attached to trees so they just moved them around to the parking areas and some of the other areas they thought maybe the individual would use,” said Mayor Reichelt.

Breaking down a timeline of how the 20-year-old suspect was apprehended.

On March 24, a woman walking on the Mass Pike in West Springfield reported being raped. The woman provided State Police with a description of the suspect and car.

On March 30, a similar incident was reported in town. Investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and car.

On March 31, officers conducting surveillance observed the suspect’s car in Springfield traveling to Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield with a female passenger inside. Police said they were able to take the suspect, Ali Ghaffar, into custody, essentially stopping another rape from happening.

On April 2, DNA evidence was tied to the March 24 attack. In the days that followed, authorities connected Ghaffar to a total of six rapes.

Although six victims have come forward, the DA’s office believes there could be more. Anyone with information can use Text-a-Tip or contact the West Springfield Police Department or DA’s Office.

