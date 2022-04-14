Quick ways to bring in extra cash

InvestigateTV - With the cost of living on the rise, extra money on hand can never hurt. Whether it’s “decluttering for cash” or a new “side hustle”, there are several options to build your bank.

When trimming your expenses isn’t enough, you have to increase the money that’s coming in and these are tricks anybody can do.

Now is the perfect time to declutter, according to our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet. Get rid of things you no longer need or use by selling them online. You can sell tons of things on sites like amazon, ebay, and Bonanza.

If you want to sell locally, try Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or LetGo. Get rid of old electronics on Gazelle, Glyde, or Swappa.

If you don’t want to sell online, have a yard sale. Many of us have rewards on credit and debit cards. What are you waiting for? Cash those in and put the money into savings where it can earn interest.

Turn your hobby or skills into a side hustle. Things like dog walking, tutoring, crafting, and handyman work can add up when trying to earn some extra cash.

Finally, don’t be afraid to ask for a raise or extra hours at work. If you don’t ask the question, the answer is always no.

