Springfield Police looking for missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 69-year-old John Karkevich left home Wednesday without a phone or identification.

Karkevich is 5′10″ tall, weighs 260 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, and white sneakers with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 750-2253.

