Advertisement

Springfield Police looking for missing man

John Karkevich
John Karkevich(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 69-year-old John Karkevich left home Wednesday without a phone or identification.

Karkevich is 5′10″ tall, weighs 260 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, and white sneakers with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 750-2253.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The mayor of Easthampton has issued an apology following allegations of a racially insensitive...
Easthampton mayor apologizes after alleged offensive comment
A first-of-its-kind event is bringing carnival rides and music to Northampton this weekend.
Carniroll Festival coming to Northampton this weekend
The mayor of Easthampton has issued an apology following allegations of a racially insensitive...
Easthampton mayor apologizes after alleged offensive comment
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt is reacting following the shocking arrest of an alleged...
West Springfield mayor reacts to arrest of serial rape suspect