Stuffed cat with father’s ashes returned to Agawam woman

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an exciting update out of Agawam. Cheshire the stuffed cat has been returned to it’s rightful owners.

The stuffed animal was accidentally donated to Savers last month by an Agawam family getting ready to move. However, the stuffed cat contains Mary Kirk’s father’s ashes.

CHESHIRE IS Home! We received a package today. It was a poly bag addressed to me : Mary Mellinger Kirk (I only use my... Posted by Mary Mellinger Kirk on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

After pleading with the public for weeks, Kirk said the cat turned up at her home with no return address.

Now, the grateful family is asking whoever returned it to get in touch, so they can properly thank them.

