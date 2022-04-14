Suspects out on bail after allegedly pointing guns at Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is expressing his frustration with the court system after two suspects, who were already out on bail, were arrested last week and granted bail again.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that Springfield police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of High and School Streets on the night of April 7. During that stop, two officers saw eight to 10 people standing in front of a nearby building. Two of those people appeared to be holding assault rifles and began to point those riles at the officers and the person inside the stopped vehicle.

“As they were pointing the rifles, one individual yelled, ‘Come over here, you are about to get splattered.’ Given the nature of the situation, being outnumbered, and receiving an explicit threat, the officers immediately called for backup,” Leydon explained.

Backup units arrived and police tactically moved towards the two men with the rifles, with their guns out, and ordered the rifles to be dropped. One man complied and was placed under arrest. The second man refused to comply, dropped the rifle, and fled the area. That second suspect was placed under arrest a short time later and struggled with officers while being taken into custody.

Investigators recovered the rifles and found that they were air rifles. Leydon noted that the black M-4 rifle had “many real features consistent with a fully operational assault rifle: safety selector switch, operational dust cover, magazine release button, and optics.” The second rifle was in the style of an AK-47 and was painted blue and white. Recent safety warnings for police indicated that people have been painting real guns in different colors to hide features and disguise them as toys.

Mario Salcedo, 27, of Springfield and Joseph Cruz-Salcedo, 19, of Springfield were both arrested and are facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a police officer. Cruz-Salcedo has also been charged with resisting arrest.

Both Salcedo and Cruz-Salcedo reportedly have open cases against them, but were out on bail at the time of the April 7 incident.

They are now out on bail again, according to the D.A.’s office. Prosecutors asked for $50,000 cash bail for each of them and filed motions to revoke bail for each suspect on the previous cases. Those motions were denied and bail was set at $1,000 each.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“If the court system endeavors to protect the public and hold persistent and violent offenders accountable, this decision is inexplicable. Both individuals were out on bail for several serious pending cases involving assaults and firearms. Despite my office’s best efforts, their existing bails on these several, serious open cases were not revoked and, moreover, a shockingly low bail was set in light of the brazen threats made towards uniformed police officers.” D.A. Gulluni went on to say, “The court’s decisions tacitly minimize and normalize this behavior. This serves to embolden and empower these dangerous men and others around them. It also sets a standard that puts police officers in harm’s way, as well as members of the public.”

Salcedo and Cruz-Salcedo are due back in court on June 3.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.