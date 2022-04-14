Advertisement

Thunderbirds honors Winter Paralympics gold medalist Kyle Zych

Kyle brought home the gold medal from the 2022 Winter Paralympics in sled hockey.
By Liam Murphy, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Nate Gagne and Andrew Evans
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley native Kyle Zych was honored at Wednesday night’s Thunderbirds game.

Wednesday night, Kyle was awarded the CHD Award, an award that puts game changers in the spotlight.

The Thunderbirds were back home for 413 Day, taking on the Syracuse Crunch.

