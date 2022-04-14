UMass Amherst tuition and fees increasing after two-year freeze

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Tuition and fees are going up at UMass, after a two-year freeze due to the pandemic. The increases will affect both in-state and out-of-state students.

“I don’t see the need at the moment, but I guess they do it,” said Eyssa Benhida, an in-state UMass Amherst freshman.

“I think it’s worth it because the kind of placement we get after graduation here is worth it so I don’t think that’s a problem but even in my undergrad they used to increase fees every semester and I think that’s okay,” said Mawad Senha, a UMass-Amherst out-of-state grad student.

Students Western Mass News spoke with have mixed reactions over the tuition and fees being increased for the upcoming school year.

“It’s not great and I don’t pay for my own college my parents do, so I think it would be harder for somebody who pays for it themselves or was really set on having that exact amount of money now they need to find it somewhere else to get it,” said Olivia Reduto, a UMass-Amherst out-of-state freshman.

Tuition at the University of Massachusetts this year for in-state students is $15,791, the same as it has been for the past two years due to the pandemic. But, a two-and-a-half percent increase has just been approved, bringing tuition for in-state students to $16,186 for the 2023 school year.

Currently, out-of-state students are paying $36,316. But now will face a three percent increase, bringing costs to $37,405 nearly one thousand dollars more.

“I joined the university because it was a public university and I understood it was pretty cheap and I chose UMass over other offers,” said Senha.

Western Mass News reached out to the University of Massachusetts to find out why they have raised their tuition fees and the executive director of communications told us that the University is facing multiple cost increase pressures including the projected inflation rate of 8.5 percent and service expansions in COVID-19 practices and mental health.

He also told Western Mass News in a statement in part-quote:

“These student charge adjustments are necessary to sustain the academic excellence at each UMass Campus and provide students with the facilities and services they need and deserve. They follow two years of tuition freezes, remain far below the rate of inflation, and do not reflect the record-breaking grant aid that the university provides students.”

“I think it’s kind of annoying, I mean, there’s a lot of issues with the school right now like they keep increasing the tuition, they want to change the calendar I think all of that stuff is kind of unnecessary and annoying but they want to keep making money,” said Benhida.

