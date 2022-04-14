Advertisement

Water line issue prompts early dismissal at Highland Elementary in Westfield

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A problem with some water lines has prompted an early dismissal at one Westfield school.

Westfield Public Schools said in a social media post that the water lines have been “compromised” at Highland Elementary School because of construction and there’s no water at the building.

Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. after lunch is served.

The district noted that the Boys and Girls Club bus is at the school, but YMCA is canceled because of the issue.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nicholas Spellman.
MA man arrested for placing video camera in East Lyme beach bathroom
The Massachusetts State House in Boston
Massachusetts House leaders unveil $50B state budget plan
(Photo Courtesy: MGN-online / Image: Pixabay)
Company settles dog-leasing allegations for more than $900K
Washburn Street fire 4.13.22
Crews respond to structure fire on Washburn Street in Springfield