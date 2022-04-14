Water line issue prompts early dismissal at Highland Elementary in Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A problem with some water lines has prompted an early dismissal at one Westfield school.

Westfield Public Schools said in a social media post that the water lines have been “compromised” at Highland Elementary School because of construction and there’s no water at the building.

Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. after lunch is served.

The district noted that the Boys and Girls Club bus is at the school, but YMCA is canceled because of the issue.

