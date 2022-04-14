West Springfield mayor reacts to arrest of serial rape suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt is reacting following the shocking arrest of an alleged serial rapist. Authorities said the suspect picked up women in Springfield and brought them to a popular trail in town where the attacks occurred.

Investigators said 20-year-old Ali Ghaffar of West Springfield raped multiple women at Bear Hole reservoir. Reichelt said he is disgusted and disappointed these crimes were committed in his town.

The reservoir is at the center of an investigation involving numerous rape allegations. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Ghaffar is responsible for raping at least six women in a span of nine months. Gulluni explained that Ghaffar offered rides to women in Springfield and then drove them to remote areas, including Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield, where he is accused of raping them.

Reichelt told Western Mass News he is shocked and disappointed.

“Bearhole is a gem for the community, a great place a lot of people enjoy and that individual is sullying that reputation and doing these atrocious acts in Bear Hole is disgusting. I’m truly disappointed and disheartened to hear about that,” Reichelt noted.

Investigators said the sexual assaults were committed late at night and it is believed Ghaffar would prey on vulnerable women, who may be addicted to drugs or have mental health issues.

Reichelt addressed the risk of this type of crime happening again in town.

“This individual was picking victims it seems like in Springfield and coming here because he knew this was a more secluded area. We don’t have a lot of issues in Bear Hole. There has been issues, but we have made a lot of strides over the years to make sure police are down there, generally more often people are down there more often,” Reichelt added.

Reichelt wants to ensure the public that the popular trail in town is safe for visitors and that these types of incidents are very rare.

“The more we learn about different ways to prevent people from doing this, the more action. We are looking at instituting a park ranger down there, but I mean these things are happening at night when no one is around, so it is a very safe place overall and I would encourage people if they do have concerns to always reach out to us and if they have ideas we can talk throughout,” Reichelt said.

