Western Mass. baseball fans celebrate 413 Day with Worcester Red Sox

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The WooSox celebrated western Massachusetts Wednesday night with their 413 Night.

The WooSox stepped up to the plate for 413 Night with fans from western Massachusetts cheering them on at Polar Park in Worcester.

“I like every part of it!” said Gerald Collette of Warren. “I sat on the Worcester Wall last year, which was neat.”

April 13th, or 413, celebrated baseball fans who call the local 413 area code home, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who was in attendance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday night’s game.

The Worcester Red Sox, or WooSox for short, are the AAA Minor League affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Sox fans told Western Mass News that they were thrilled to return to the Heart of the Commonwealth for the team’s second season in Worcester.

“Extremely exciting! It’s great to be back,” said WooSox fans Sue O’Brien and Cheryl Gardner.

To watch a talented roster featuring potential future Red Sox stars, including Jarren Duran, Jeter Downs, and fan-favorite Triston Casas.

“Big Casas fan,” said WooSox fan Anthony Casella. “Really, every prospect doesn’t really matter in the minor leagues in general, but I’m a big Casas fan. I’m ready for him to come up.”

Fans in attendance received this special Triston Casas bobblehead.

“With the size of Triston Casas this must be a huge bobblehead, too,” Brian and Ryan Mackay.

From western Massachusetts to Worcester to Boston, it was fun in the sun for everyone at the ballpark.

WooSox came out on top with a win 7-3.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.