2021 Chicopee School Committee evaluation of Lynn Clark obtained

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The now-suspended Chicopee School Superintendent was arrested on federal charges.

We obtained her 2021 evaluation, completed by Chicopee School Committee members.

The School Committee evaluated Superintendent Lynn Clark back in 2021. Western Mass News obtained that evaluation, which is mostly positive.

However, one school committee member noted his concerns for the school system under Clark’s leadership.

Chicopee School Superintendent Lynn Clark was placed on administrative leave after being arrested by the FBI, back on April 6.

According to court documents, she allegedly sent 99 text messages that were threatening in nature to an unnamed candidate for Police Chief. That paperwork also states that Clark sent those text messages because she felt if that candidate became Police Chief, it could negatively impact Clark’s position as Superintendent.

Clark, a longtime educator in the Chicopee Public Schools, was named Superintendent in February of 2020.

Western Mass News was able to obtain her first-year evaluation, in 2021. Overall, it was mostly positive, with comments like:

“All things considered, the job Ms. Clark has done in her first year, has been outstanding.”

“The superintendent took over during a pandemic. She did her best to keep her staff and stake holders informed.”

“The Superintendent of the Chicopee Public Schools, Ms. Lynn Clark, demonstrates proficiency as the leader of the school system”

However, School Committee Member David Barsalou had concerns about the school system, while under the leadership of Clark, specifically teacher retention.

“When I spoke to a lot of teachers, and they explained to me why they left, a lot of it had to do with just being treated badly and being disrespected and everything else, and this is from the administration,” said Barsalou.

His comments on the evaluation read:

“More than 50 highly qualified teachers left the district many citing a hostile work environment.”

“Poor Morale – Some of the educators I spoke to said: ‘I will never teach again’. Another said: ‘It was like working in a snake pit.’”

“If I’m the only one that came up with some negative comments then I just see things differently because I was a teacher and I was in the classroom, and that’s why a lot of teachers reached out to me because I understood them,” said Barsalou.

We checked in with one former employee of the Chicopee School System, who wanted to remain anonymous. He sent us a statement that said quote:

“I personally began to look for employment elsewhere, not because of Chicopee Public Schools, but because of Lynn Clark and her hurtful ways.”

Western Mass News reached out to Lynn Clark’s attorney, who said she has no comment at this time.

We also reached out to the Chicopee Mayor, and the president of the Chicopee Education Association, who also said they have no comment.

Western Mass News dug up a story we did back in February of this year, about a Chicopee Schools job fair.

A school administrator told us they did have a lot of vacant teacher positions but attributed that to the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark remains on administrative leave and is expected back in court on April 27.

