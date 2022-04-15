Agawam bakery hopping with customers for unique Easter bread

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easter weekend is here and many in western Massachusetts are preparing for a more normal holiday this year.

“It’s what we call a twist with a little bunny face on it,” said Marc Balboni, co-owner of Balboni Bakery.

It’s called a ‘Balbunny’, Balboni Bakery’s unique holiday tradition that is spreading across western Massachusetts.

“We don’t know how many to make, so once they hop out of here, they are gone,” Balboni explained.

This year, for the first time, you can even get a baby ‘Balbunny’ for your easter celebrations. The idea behind the bunny breads came from a customer.

“A customer said ‘Oh, the top of this bread looks like bunny ears’ and I thought to myself ‘Oh, all you have to do is make a couple of eyes and a nose and whiskers and it will be a bunny and then around Easter, it would be funny to have that in the middle of your table for people to enjoy,’” Balboni explained.

People at Balboni’s who picked up baked goods on Friday were excited to feel a sense of normalcy this Easter with family and friends after two years of the pandemic.

“No, no big Easter last year. Yeah, that kind of fell apart the last two years…I am doing an 84th birthday party on Saturday for my mother-in-law and then I am hosting Easter the next day,” said Billy from Enfield, CT.

Mr. Osgood from Feeding Hills added, “We are having our daughter in from Pennsylvania, so we are having family with them they are coming to our place.”

The family-run Agawam business has been serving customers for 110 years now and their baked goods are a staple for many at their Easter celebrations.

“I’ve been coming to Balboni’s bakery for 60 years,” Osgood noted.

Cody Szymczyk said, “Medium star bread, bread sticks, and angel wings.”

For Balboni and his family, that is all part of the fun.

“It gets exciting because we are so busy, we have so many people coming in and we see a lot of faces that we are familiar with and they are all happy because they are about to go celebrate,” Balboni said.

