Chicopee mayor names Patrick Major city’s next police chief

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Mayor John Vieau has just announced the city’s new police chief. He said that Captain Patrick Major has been appointed as chief.

The announcement Friday comes as the selection process was delayed by the FBI investigation into alleged text message threats made to another police chief candidate who dropped out of the running late last year.

Now-suspended Chicopee Public School Superintendent Lynn Clark has since been charged with lying to federal authorities about sending 99 texts to that unnamed candidate, but now, the city has a new police chief.

In his announcement speech, Major thanked his family, along with the force.

“I truly look forward to providing a professional, respectful, and dedicated police department to serve your needs for public safety, as well as proving to you that we as police officers are part of this community,” Major explained.

Major was sworn-in and pinned by his wife today. The room was filled with city officials and law enforcement officers to witness this event today.

