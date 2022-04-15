Advertisement

Easter decorations popping up along Ludlow’s Riverwalk

Easter decorations are popping up along the Riverwalk in Ludlow.
Easter decorations are popping up along the Riverwalk in Ludlow.(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easter decorations are popping up along the Riverwalk in Ludlow. Residents we spoke with told Western Mass News the spring decor enhances their walk along the river.

We spoke with Harry Mills of Ludlow, who said every holiday, new decorations appear along the river and he always looks forward to seeing them.

“I think it’s fantastic. People that go for a walk three or five times a day like I do and I look forward to seeing the decorations each season like I do, each season that they want to put up and it makes the walk even more beautiful,” Mills explained.

Sandi Boland was out enjoying the spring day Friday and she described the decorations as inspiring.

“It makes me think of spring and to see that someone took the time to come out here and put them up and make them a happy place,” Boland added.

Boland went on to say that she feels bright colored eggs and baskets help to brighten up the river walk and since it can easily be taken down at the end of the season, she doesn’t see it as a negative.

“I don’t think it’s littering at all. Perhaps if they were on the ground, you’d think it was littering, but there all on the fences. You can come and take them down,” Boland added.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo depicts a woman traveling with a suitcase
Travelers urged pack patience for holiday, spring break plans
It’s called a ‘Balbunny’, Balboni Bakery’s unique holiday tradition that is spreading across...
Agawam bakery hopping with customers for unique Easter bread
Holiday weekend travel
Spring break, Easter travel create long lines at Bradley Airport
Crowds gather along Jersey Street in Boston for Opening Day at Fenway Park
Red Sox hosting Twins for 2022 opening day at Fenway