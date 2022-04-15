Easter decorations popping up along Ludlow’s Riverwalk

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easter decorations are popping up along the Riverwalk in Ludlow. Residents we spoke with told Western Mass News the spring decor enhances their walk along the river.

We spoke with Harry Mills of Ludlow, who said every holiday, new decorations appear along the river and he always looks forward to seeing them.

“I think it’s fantastic. People that go for a walk three or five times a day like I do and I look forward to seeing the decorations each season like I do, each season that they want to put up and it makes the walk even more beautiful,” Mills explained.

Sandi Boland was out enjoying the spring day Friday and she described the decorations as inspiring.

“It makes me think of spring and to see that someone took the time to come out here and put them up and make them a happy place,” Boland added.

Boland went on to say that she feels bright colored eggs and baskets help to brighten up the river walk and since it can easily be taken down at the end of the season, she doesn’t see it as a negative.

“I don’t think it’s littering at all. Perhaps if they were on the ground, you’d think it was littering, but there all on the fences. You can come and take them down,” Boland added.

