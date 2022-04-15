Advertisement

Majestic Theater opens 9 to 5 musical

By Olivia Hickey, Liam Murphy and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Majestic Theater in West Springfield opened up their musical 9 to 5, based on the 1980 movie starring Dolly Parton Thursday night.

The story focuses on Violet, Doralee and Judy, whose boss, Franklin Hart, Jr., is president of their company. The women kidnapped Hart and made changes to their company under his name. When he escapes, he is so impressed with the changes, he promotes Violet.

The musical will run through May 29.

