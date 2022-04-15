Opening Day at Fenway Park filled with excitement, nostalgia for Sox fans

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Boston Red Sox welcomed crowds back to Fenway Park Friday for the first time this season to celebrate their home opener.

There’s always a special buzz in the air on opening day, but there will also be some new features coming to Fenway Park for 2022. We spoke to fans prior to the game to talk about their big return to the ballpark.

“It’s the kickoff of spring! Baseball is here,” said Jeff Ferlauto, of Virginia Beach, VA

“It’s a long time coming, it’s awesome. The energy, the people, the food. Go Sox!” said Bethany Engstrof of Boston.

Red Sox fans spoke with Western Mass News prior to the team’s home opener in Boston on Friday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.

“At my age, it makes you feel like you’re 11 again,” said Jody Gonyer of Salem, NH.

Friday marked the first time in three years that Fenway Park admitted a full crowd for the team’s home opener.

“It’s an amazing feeling just to be here finally this is a normal opening day,” said Gonyer.

The Red Sox will also debut some new features at the 110-year-old park.

A new NESN television studio sits above the right-field seats. In addition to a bar and deck area, just in time for a gorgeous April day.

“I had to put away my big World Series jacket and just go with the sweatshirt and my autographed Trot Nixon jersey,” said Gonyer.

For Friday’s game, both teams took the field with every player wearing the number 42, to honor Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier on April 15, 1947.

the Red Sox also paid tribute to longtime player and broadcaster Jerry Remy, who passed away in October, with a black patch featuring his name and number that will be worn on the team’s jerseys all season long. Two West Springfield residents shared with Western Mass News what Remy meant to them.

“He was Mr. Red Sox, he was always involved always talking, just a positive man,” said Betsy McCarthy and Mike Ferraini of West Springfield.

For fans young and old, it’s a beautiful day for baseball in Beantown.

“Go Sox!” said Engstrof.

“Go Red Sox!” said The Ferlautos and The Morrisons.

The teams will return to Fenway Park for the second game of the series Saturday at 4:10 pm.

