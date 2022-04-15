Advertisement

Red Sox hosting Twins for 2022 opening day at Fenway

Crowds gather along Jersey Street in Boston for Opening Day at Fenway Park
Crowds gather along Jersey Street in Boston for Opening Day at Fenway Park(Western Mass News)
By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Baseball returns to Fenway Park on Friday. It’s opening day for the Boston Red Sox, who will host the Minnesota Twins.

The 2022 home opener comes a little later than expected after the Major League Baseball lockout canceled the first two series of the season, but none of that matters today as fans are already packing Jersey Street on a gorgeous day for baseball.

There are plenty of new sights and sounds this year at America’s most beloved ballpark. A brand new NESN television studio is located above the seats in right field, in addition to a bar and deck area.

If you’re going to a game this season, you can leave your cash at home. Fenway Park is now a fully cashless facility. Vendors will have cashless devices to collect payment. However, if you do bring cash, you’ll be able to load it onto a debit card at the park.

The Sox enter today’s game with a 3-3 record after road trips to New York and Detroit.

Tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we’ll let you know how the team is honoring Jackie Robinson and Red Sox broadcasting legend Jerry Remy all season long.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kyle brought home the gold medal from the 2022 Winter Paralympics in sled hockey.
Thunderbirds honors Winter Paralympics gold medalist Kyle Zych
The WooSox stepped up to the plate for 413 Night with fans from western Massachusetts cheering...
Western Mass. baseball fans celebrate 413 Day with Worcester Red Sox
Kyle brought home the gold medal from the 2022 Winter Paralympics in sled hockey.
Thunderbirds honors Winter Paralympics gold medalist Kyle Zych
In honor of April 13, or 413, the WooSox celebrated western Massachusetts baseball fans...
Western Mass. baseball fans travel to Worcester to celebrate 413 Night at the WooSox