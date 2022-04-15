Town by Town: April 14

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In East Longmeadow, The Lion’s Club will be holding their Fishing Derby this Saturday. There will be four age groups ranging from 3-14 years old. There will be awards for the person with the heaviest combined weight of three fish and there will be a separate award for the largest fish caught per age group. The event will be held at Heritage Park this Saturday.

In West Springfield, the West Side Robotics will be competing in the New England Regional Tournament at the Big E Fairgrounds Thursday and Friday.

All the qualifying matches will be held during the next two days and Saturday will be the finals and the awards ceremony. The winning teams from this weekend will be able to compete in the World Championships in Houston!

While no spectators are allowed at the tournament, it will be live-streamed.

Over in Agawam, Dave’s Soda and Pet City has announced they will be joining the Smithland Pet and Garden Center family.

The store started in the bay of an empty gas station back in 1975, then quickly grew to be in a supermarket. Customers have grown to love Dave’s store so much, that it has won Reader Raves Awards year after year.

Dave’s Soda and Pet City said they are excited to start their new chapter.

