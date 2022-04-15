Travelers urged pack patience for holiday, spring break plans

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have been following many people experiencing travel nightmares since last week with numerous flights cancelled and delayed throughout the past two weeks and this weekend, travel experts are anticipating an even busier time with the combination of holiday travel and spring break.

“Business has been great and thank God for big favors. A lot of traveling, especially over spring break and over the school vacation, which started as of today,” said Doreen Coakley-Rodriguez, owner of Doreen’s Going Places Travel Services.

Coakley-Rodriguez told Western Mass News that she originally had Friday off, but had to come in due to the busy holiday weekend.

Chuck Nardozaa with AAA told us what travelers should expect as many leave town to celebrate Easter and Passover, as well as heading on vacation for spring break.

“Pack a bit of patience whether you’re going to the airport or you’re hitting the roads. There’s a pent-up demand and there’s definitely a lot of people out there traveling right now…We’re seeing that travel numbers are returning to 2019 levels, so again, we expect the roads and the airports to be packed with travelers this holiday,” Nardozza explained.

We asked Nardozza his best advice for those going to the airport.

“If you’re heading off to the airport, we recommend checking your flight status before you get there, making sure that you’re signed up for your text alerts. If you find that you’re at the airport and there’s a cancellation or delay, we recommend getting in line, but getting on the phone with your advisor or getting on the phone with the airline,” Nardozza added.

He also recommended using TSA Pre-Check to avoid long security lines, give more time between any connecting flights, and to try packing light to avoid checking bags. As for anyone whose flight is cancelled or delayed, he said to buy the travel insurance.

“We always recommend having travel insurance and this is a prime example of why you need travel insurance. The trip interruption or trip cancellation or trip delay all of those coverages will get your reimbursed for some of those out-of-pocket expenses that you may not be expecting,” Nardozza noted.

Nardozza also told us despite the higher prices at the pump, he does not believe that will change the number of people hitting the roads for the upcoming weekend.

“It’s definitely making people think differently about how they are going to travel and when they are going to travel…There’s been two years not being able to travel not being able to see your family so right now that pent up demand is kind of outweighing those costs,” Nardozza said.

