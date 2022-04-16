Expect a Mainly Dry but Chilly Easter Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an interesting day of weather across the area. Towns like North Adams were rainy and chilly while Moson likely was some sun and warmer temps. The cold front is on its way through this evening with breezy, rainy times. Not the best of news for those going to any Easter Vigil services.

Easter will start off in the be in the 30s with partly cloudy skies and we keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. No weather troubles expected for Easter AM Masses. Temperatures only reach into the lower 50s in the valley and 40′s in the hills along with a gusty northwest breeze adding a chill. A bundle up kind of day. There could be an isolated PM rain, or even snow shower in a few towns! (snow shower likely in higher elevations.

High pressure builds Sunday night and Monday, giving us a dry start to the week. The Boston Marathon looks A okay. Chilly with 30s to start, near 60 by the afternoon though. Clouds gradually increase ahead of our next round of wet weather. While details for Tuesday are still fuzzy, it is looking likely that we will see a soaking rain in southern New England as a potential Nor’easter develops. There also a low risk for high elevation snow. Our weather stays breezy, dry and seasonable mid-week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.