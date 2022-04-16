Mild & dry to start, but afternoon showers expected as front passes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The weekend kicks off with a mild morning temperatures to start as overnight lows hovered in the upper 40s with sunrise temps in the low 50s. Clouds have filled up the skies for today, out in front of a frontal boundary approaching from the northwest that will bring the likely chance for rain this afternoon.

The morning may see a couple scattered showers quickly but the majority of the rain will move in around min-afternoon and lasting through the evening, with some downpours expected at times as a southwesterly flow will bring added moisture into the area. There may be the chance for a thunderstorm or two to develop as well, with rain totals potentially reaching about a 1/2″ to 3/4″. Breezy conditions will be in place throughout most of Saturday with gusts reaching up toward 25 mph.

Dry, chilly air dives in behind the front for Easter Sunday. By Easter sunrise, temperatures should be in the 30s with partly cloudy skies and we keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures only reach into the lower 50s in the valley and 40′s in the hills along with a gusty northwest breeze adding a chill. A bundle up kind of day.

High pressure builds Sunday night and Monday, giving us a dry start to the week. Clouds gradually increase ahead of our next round of wet weather. While details for Tuesday are still fuzzy, it is looking likely that we will see a soaking rain in southern New England as a potential Nor’easter develops. There also a low risk for high elevation snow. Our weather stays breezy, dry and seasonable mid-week.

