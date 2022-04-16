Town by Town: April 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is taking you town by town!

In Longmeadow, the LYA Academy will be offering an in-person Seder to stay Friday, beginning with a pre-Seder buffet of fish, salads and soups.

Following the food, there will be interactive Passover activities, stories and songs led by Rabbi Noach Kosofsky.

Friday’s event will start at 6:30.

Saturday night, the LYA is hosting a more traditional format of Seder night from 8-11:30 p.m.

In Wilbraham, the Polish National Credit Union hosted a Coffee with a Cop event Friday.

Sergeant Jeffery Rudinski was at the Polish National Credit Union from 9-11 a.m. Friday morning for the event

In Monson, there was a community day of service. The students at Monson High School participated in a school-wide day of service, working on a number of projects around town. The students worked Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Monson High School, Monson Senior Center, and the Main Street Area in the center of town.

