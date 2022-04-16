Western Mass. Carniroll features A-List musical guests

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first-ever Carniroll is in western Mass., after it was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic. The fair mixes common carnival rides with earth consciousness and cannabis education.

Friday was a perfect carnival day, with beautiful sunny weather. People we spoke with were excited to be at the event, having a good time.

“I’m going all three days I’m excited!” said Annalyssa Mulligan of Agawam.

Thousands of fairgoers made their way to the three-county fairgrounds in Northampton on Friday for the first-ever “Carniroll”.

“It’s just a great atmosphere. Everyone’s just trying to have a good time,” said Marissa Kirley of Palmer.

with carnival rides, music, live wrestling, a car show, educational panels, and more, the event is drawing people in from all over.

“This wrestling match is attracting a lot of attention. I’ve been checking that out,” said Kim Hinds, Jr. of Hartford, Conn.

Fairgoers told us they’re glad to be able to be out and enjoy festivals again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t really have much in Massachusetts anymore, especially with the COVID. It’s very relieving to see everybody in the community come together and enjoy the cannabis culture and even enjoy everybody’s company and just come together as one,” said Kirley.

One of the main attractions bringing people out is many of the A-list performers, including Wiz Khalifa, Waka Flocka Flame, Method Man and Redman. Western Mass News caught up with DJ Meechie from Hot 93.7 in Hartford before his set on Friday. He told us he’s happy to see an event like this come to New England.

“You see a lot of festivals that happen on the West Coast, down South, stuff like that, so to be able to bring something here of this magnitude is a beautiful thing,” said Meechie.

The three-day festival also features hundreds of vendors. The owners of Bay Grown Farms, a cultivation management company of hemp and recreational marijuana out of Rochester said it’s important to de-stigmatize this industry.

Jonathan will be speaking at the Sustainable Practices Panel, which runs from 3-4 Saturday afternoon. The festival itself runs all weekend long from 11a.m.-11p.m. Northampton Police said if you’re not looking to attend Carniroll, avoid the area if possible this weekend because they are expecting heavy traffic.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.