Zoo in Forest Park celebrates Easter with return of Eggstravaganza

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park hosted its annual Eggstravaganza Saturday morning. Hundreds of families from our area stopped by to enjoy the Easter festivities.

About 1,500 families stopped by the Zoo in Forest Park on Saturday for the annual Eggstravaganza.

“We’re really excited,” said the zoo’s executive director, Sarah Tsitso. “This is probably our biggest event so far. We have our Easter Bunny here to join us today, and we’re really excited to welcome so many families back.”

The Easter Bunny welcomed children at the entrance, and there were many holiday-themed festivities, including grab-and-go stations with Easter eggs, books, and take-and-make activities.

We asked some of the youngest visitors what their favorite part was:

Cole Gallerani, Agawam: “Getting the Easter eggs!”

Cameron Denoncourt, Westfield: “Getting the Easter egg!”

Kyla Hanscom, Agawam: “Getting candy!”

Mom of two Danielle Gale told Western Mass News that in the past, her family has visited the zoo during the Halloween events, and this year, they wanted to check out the Easter celebrations as well.

“It’s fun, you know,” Gale said. “They love animals, so to be able to have a 5 minute drive and let them hang out and have in, it’s great!”

Tsitso told us the Zoo in Forest Park was thrilled to welcome back families this year, following 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because we did have to cancel in 2020, last year was a smaller version of this annual event,” Tsitso said, “but this year, we are back at full strength and we’re pretty much sold out today.”

There were staggered start times in an effort to limit crowds throughout the zoo.

“Every 30 minutes, we have families coming in,” Tsitso said. “They can come and spend as much time here as they want.”

Saturday’s festivities did kick off the season and the zoo will be open for school vacation this upcoming week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

