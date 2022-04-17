A chilly, yet mostly sunny, Easter Sunday with a spot shower possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Easter! Behind yesterday’s passing cold front that brought rain showers and a couple brief thunderstorms is cold, dry air that brought overnight temperatures down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

It will remain a cold morning for Easter as temperatures stick around the mid and upper 30s, accompanied with a healthy northwesterly breeze between 5-15mph that will keep it feeling more towards the low 30s. Skies will start mostly sunny but then a mix of clouds will work their way into the region. Temperatures should work their way up to the 50 degree mark, but may stay in the upper 40s for the hill towns. The breeze will keep the chill in the air so definitely a “layer” type of day if you’re out for the holiday! A piece of energy lingers behind yesterday’s system that may bring a spot shower (or flurry in higher elevated areas) early afternoon.

High pressure builds Sunday night and Monday, giving us a dry start to the week. The Boston Marathon looks to have favorable conditions for the start, and through the end, of the race as mostly sunny skies and a lighter wind will be ideal for runners. Temps start chilly, in the 30s, and work their way up to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

A coastal low pressure system develops to the south and will march toward southern New England by Monday evening, bringing a Nor’easter-like set up and the likely chance for a decently heavy rain event. There is a risk for some snow fall in the higher elevations as well associated with this system. Although things may change, parts of Berkshire County may see a coating to 2″ of snow through Tuesday evening, while the valley and lower elevated spots see mostly rain.

Our weather stays breezy, dry and seasonable mid-week as temperatures work their way back up to the low & mid 60s by the weekend!

Have a great Easter Sunday!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.