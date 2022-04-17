Families gather to celebrate Easter Bunny Brunch at Springfield Sheraton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easter Bunny made a special visit to the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield Sunday morning for a holiday brunch!

Over 300 people came out for the Annual Easter Brunch at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel on Sunday.

“We have done this for the last 30 years,” said General Manager Stacey Garvanis. “We all have looked forward to this wonderful event.”

Sunday’s brunch marked the first time the hotel was able to use the ballroom following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had smaller versions last year due to the pandemic down in Picks, but this is the big return and it feels so wonderful to have all these families coming back together again, gathering for Easter. The staff is excited. We are all excited,” Garvanis said.

She told us that there was something for everyone to enjoy.

“Bunny is handing out candy to all of the children and Noah Lis entertaining the adults, so great event,” Garvanis said.

Western Mass News caught up with some local families celebrating the Easter holiday, including birthday girl 11-year-old Arianna Kazigian.

“Usually, we eat with my cousins, but since it’s my birthday, we are doing an Easter thing,” Arianna told us.

Meanwhile Penny King told us this is the first time her family has attended Easter brunch at the Sheraton.

“We did this breakfast with Santa and thought we would try the Easter Bunny,” King said, “and I think it’s going to start being a family tradition.”

As for her daughter, Alyssa, she said her favorite part was the food options, and she also enjoyed greeting the Easter Bunny.

“Yes, I got an egg,” said Alyssa. “It was candy.”

