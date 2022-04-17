Advertisement

Furry friends enjoy hockey game at Thunderbirds’ Pucks and Paws night

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday night was Pucks and Paws Night at the Thunderdome!

Western Mass News stopped by to check out all of the furry friends at the game!

During the game, the Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Charlotte Checkers.

The game was presented by the Smithland Pet and Garden Center, the Lexington Group and the Foundation for TJO Animals.

