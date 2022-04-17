Advertisement

Lion’s Club hosts Fishing Derby in East Longmeadow

Lion's Club hosts Fishing Derby in East Longmeadow
By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The East Longmeadow Lion’s Club held their Fishing Derby Saturday at Heritage Park Pond in East Longmeadow.

There were four age groups ranging from 3-to 14 years old.

Western Mass News stopped by the pond and caught up with the president of the East Longmeadow Lions Club Roland Bolanduc.

He said the Fishing Derby started years ago. He told us he has seen pictures of the event dating back to the 1950s.

Bolanduc told us Lion’s Club decided to bring the event back to the area.

“We brought it back in 2019 and man, we had a lot of success and we wanted to bring it back bigger and better every year, but then, COVID hit and nobody went out but now they’re all back and we love it,” said Bolanduc.

The event was free to everyone and Bolanduc thanked the community of East Longmeadow for coming out and enjoying a day of fishing.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members
Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members
Zoo in Forest Park celebrates Easter with return of Eggstravaganza
Zoo in Forest Park celebrates Easter with return of Eggstravaganza
Northampton Rotary Club plants trees at local schools during day of service
Northampton Rotary Club plants trees at local schools during Day of Service
Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members
Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members