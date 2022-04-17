Lion’s Club hosts Fishing Derby in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The East Longmeadow Lion’s Club held their Fishing Derby Saturday at Heritage Park Pond in East Longmeadow.

There were four age groups ranging from 3-to 14 years old.

Western Mass News stopped by the pond and caught up with the president of the East Longmeadow Lions Club Roland Bolanduc.

He said the Fishing Derby started years ago. He told us he has seen pictures of the event dating back to the 1950s.

Bolanduc told us Lion’s Club decided to bring the event back to the area.

“We brought it back in 2019 and man, we had a lot of success and we wanted to bring it back bigger and better every year, but then, COVID hit and nobody went out but now they’re all back and we love it,” said Bolanduc.

The event was free to everyone and Bolanduc thanked the community of East Longmeadow for coming out and enjoying a day of fishing.

