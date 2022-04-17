Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Springfield Rescue Mission hosted an Easter-to-go meals event Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In years past, they hosted their annual in-person Easter banquet, but this year, they decided to host a to-go event to maintain the safety of the community and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and caught up with Kevin Remsdell, executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

“We do this every year, it’s a way for us to again reach the community, we’ve seen a tremendous influx in the need for meals,” said Remsdell.

The Springfield Rescue Mission’s goal is to help the homeless and feed those who are in need, not only on holidays but all year long.

Remsdell added that they do hope to get back to hosting sit-down meals in their dining room, but it still depends on the pandemic and COVID numbers across the state.

