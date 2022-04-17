Advertisement

Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members

Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members
By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Springfield Rescue Mission hosted an Easter-to-go meals event Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In years past, they hosted their annual in-person Easter banquet, but this year, they decided to host a to-go event to maintain the safety of the community and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and caught up with Kevin Remsdell, executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

“We do this every year, it’s a way for us to again reach the community, we’ve seen a tremendous influx in the need for meals,” said Remsdell.

The Springfield Rescue Mission’s goal is to help the homeless and feed those who are in need, not only on holidays but all year long.

Remsdell added that they do hope to get back to hosting sit-down meals in their dining room, but it still depends on the pandemic and COVID numbers across the state.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members
Springfield Rescue Mission makes free Easter to-go meals for community members
Zoo in Forest Park celebrates Easter with return of Eggstravaganza
Zoo in Forest Park celebrates Easter with return of Eggstravaganza
Northampton Rotary Club plants trees at local schools during day of service
Northampton Rotary Club plants trees at local schools during Day of Service
Lion's Club hosts Fishing Derby in East Longmeadow
Lion’s Club hosts Fishing Derby in East Longmeadow