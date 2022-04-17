Male suspect in custody after breaking and entering, unarmed robbery in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An unnamed male suspect was taken into custody Saturday evening after breaking and entering into a residence in the area of North Summer Street and Line Street and an unarmed robbery of the Mobile Gas Station on Howland Avenue.

According to the Adams Police Department, the suspect is in custody and is set to appear in North Berkshire District Court for arraignment on Tuesday, April 19.

Around 3:30 Friday afternoon, Adams Police Officers were called to the area of north Summer Street and Lime Street after receiving reports of a male suspect breaking into a residence. According to Police, the homeowner chased after the male suspect.

When Police arrived at the scene, an area search was conducted and the male suspect was apprehended shortly after without incident. The male suspect was released shortly after on personal recognizance, according to Police.

Saturday night, Adams Police responded to the Mobile Gas Station on Howland Avenue for a reported unarmed robbery. According to Police, the male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and was believed to have fled the scene on foot. The department’s K9 Kumar tracked the suspect to a nearby area where the male party was apprehended quickly, without incident.

The Adams Police, North Adams Police and Massachusetts State Police also responded to the Mobile Gas Station scene.

