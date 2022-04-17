Northampton Rotary Club plants trees at local schools during Day of Service

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Northampton, the Rotary Club celebrated its Day of Service Saturday by planting trees.

Tree planting events were held at Jackson Street and R K Finn Ryan Road elementary schools.

Western Mass News headed over to Northampton, where we caught up with the chair of the Northampton Day of Service Barbra Devlin.

Devlin told us they have been working with the city of Northampton and Green Leaf to give back and plant trees.

“I’m a former educator, so it was great to work with parents involved in the school, the school administration and the district administration and hopefully people will see a benefit in these trees growing to provide shade and help the environment for years to come,” said Devlin.

Devlin added that Rotary Club is a great way to get involved in the community and help to give back.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.