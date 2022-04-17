Perfect Running Weather for the Boston Marathon on Monday ! Flakes By Tuesday?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - I hope you all had a fantastic Easter Sunday for those who celebrated! I know personally, I certainly did and ate way too much haha. Weather-wise, it was odd for sure with sun at times, then a random rain or snow shower would pop up along with a chilly breeze.

High pressure builds Sunday night and Monday, giving us a dry start to the week. The Boston Marathon looks to have favorable conditions for the start, and through the end, of the race as mostly sunny skies and a lighter wind will be ideal for runners. Temps start chilly, in the 30s, and work their way up to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

A coastal low pressure system develops to the south and will march toward southern New England by Monday evening, bringing a Nor’easter-like set up and the likely chance for a decently heavy rain event. Any last minute trends could impact how much snow the higher elevations may see so check back over the next few days. There is a risk for some snow fall in the higher elevations as well associated with this system. Although things may change, parts of Berkshire County may see a coating to 2″ of snow through Tuesday evening, while the valley and lower elevated spots see mostly rain. Any last minute trends could impact how much snow the higher elevations may see so check back over the next few days

