Section of Route 202 in Granby closed due to car accident, wires down

By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of Route 202 in Granby is closed due to a one-car motor vehicle accident.

According to Police, a car crashed into a pole early Saturday night, causing wires to come down on the street.

Granby Police told Western Mass News the road is blocked off at Amherst and Kellogg streets.

The road is predicted to be closed for two more hours.

