Section of Route 202 in Granby closed due to car accident, wires down

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of Route 202 in Granby is closed due to a one-car motor vehicle accident.

According to Police, a car crashed into a pole early Saturday night, causing wires to come down on the street.

Granby Police told Western Mass News the road is blocked off at Amherst and Kellogg streets.

The road is predicted to be closed for two more hours.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.