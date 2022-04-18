Advertisement

Crews called to overnight fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield

Manchester Terrace fire
Manchester Terrace fire(Springfield Fire Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a fire at a home in Springfield early Monday morning.

According to Springfield fire officials, a fire broke out at a two-story house on Manchester Terrace just before 2:30 a.m.

In pictures posted to social media, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the first floor.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.

