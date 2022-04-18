Crews called to overnight fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a fire at a home in Springfield early Monday morning.

According to Springfield fire officials, a fire broke out at a two-story house on Manchester Terrace just before 2:30 a.m.

In pictures posted to social media, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the first floor.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.