FBI, State Police detail safety measures for Boston Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The April running of the Boston Marathon resumed Monday after two years of delays and cancellations due to the pandemic.

Law enforcement was hard at work ensuring the safety of runners and spectators, especially in light of last week’s New York City subway shooting.

Local and federal officials assisted with security efforts Monday.

It was nine years and one day after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which occurred just up the street by the finish line.

The event featured various checkpoints and bag checks for spectators making their way towards the finish line. At the starting line in Hopkinton, FBI Boston Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta told Western Mass News what added efforts were incorporated Monday.

“Special agent bomb technicians, evidence response, hazardous materials response SWAT teams ready to call into action,” Special Agent Bonavolonta told us.

Massachusetts State Police officials spoke to the complexity of their security taskforce, which included over 300 members and 60 canines.

“We have a robust many-layered plan to handle whatever may come down the path,” Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Billy Qualls. “I would put our plan next to any other event like an inauguration.”

In the end, it was a safe and successful event Monday.

