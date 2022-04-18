Hampden Co. correctional officer struck by alleged intoxicated driver

MILTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that an alleged intoxicated driver struck a local correctional officer early Monday in Milton.

Robert Rizzuto, spokesperson for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, said that the officer was on his way to a security shift for an inmate that was receiving care at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain when his marked cruiser and another car were hit by a driver who allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Brush Hill Road and Blue Hills Avenue in Milton around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The correctional officer was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for injuries. The sheriff’s department said that other than being shaken up and sore, there were not any other immediate signs of serious injuries.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi added in a statement:

“We are thankful that our officer and the other drivers involved were not seriously injured or killed in the accident.”

“This correctional officer showed amazing professionalism and insisted on finishing his shift despite the fact that the cruiser he was driving was hit so hard, it is likely totaled.”

Rizzuto noted that the 25-year-old driver who hit the two vehicles was taken into custody by local police on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.