Runners from every state, 122 countries converge on Hopkinton for Boston Marathon

HOPKINTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the sound of a starter pistol, it was off to the races for 30,000 runners in Hopkinton on Monday. The 126th running of the Boston Marathon returned to its typical race date on Patriots’ Day.

The Boston Marathon is the oldest annual marathon and many runners told Western Mass News that running this specific course is a dream come true.

“Boston is a bucket list run. With all of the heritage and history and then to be a charity runner running for Light Foundation, it just kind of adds even more meaning to it,” said Nathan McShinsky of Franklin, NH.

Runners came from all 50 states and 122 different countries, including one who made the journey from Mexico to Boston.

“Every runner’s dream is to come to the Boston Marathon. When I got my qualifying time, I was so excited and then when I got to Boston because this year everyone is running the Boston Marathon, it is a dream come true actually,” said Maria Caraveo.

Part of what makes this 26.2 mile course so special is the history, the hills, but most importantly, the crowd.

“Just seeing the people. Everyone just says enjoy everything, just enjoy Boston, just enjoy the memories that we’re going to make along the journey,” said Lisa Trisciani.

Sean McCann added, “Take it easy. Take it all in. It’s the best marathon in the world.”

We even spoke with one Easthampton native, who now lives less than a mile from the starting line and looks forward to seeing the excitement and anticipation in the runners each year.

“It’s a great day with a good community. We’re excited…The town coming together, especially on this day, and it’s just exciting for everyone of all ages to get to see people across the country and all different states,” said Marc Ricci.

That excitement was in the air at the starting line as months of hard work and training is put to the test on their way to cross the finish line.

“I hope I will cry,” Caraveo noted.

Lisa Trisciani added, “I’m just hoping the crowd gets us through right after Heartbreak Hill. We just need the crowd’s help.”

