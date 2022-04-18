Runners, spectators excited as Boston Marathon returns to Patriots Day

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked the 126th running of the Boston Marathon and the first time in three years that the race was held on Patriots Day.

The city was buzzing as the marathon returned to its usual timeslot in mid-April. We spoke with runners and spectators at the finish line who shared their instant reaction after a memorable day in Boston.

“It’s something special. Look, it’s a Monday to the rest of the world, but it’s a holiday here for a reason,” said Tommy Mazza.

Runners from all over the world descended on the Bay State for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, including Mattheiu Bandelier from Switzerland, who visited the United States for the first time to experience the spectacle.

“It’s just so crazy. I almost want to cry…I almost felt like I would collapse at times, but it’s so nice to be here at the end,” Bandelier noted.

The race returned to its typical Patriots Day timeslot for the first time in three years. Western Mass News spoke with one runner and breast cancer survivor who made the trip north from Mexico for his fifth consecutive edition of the marathon, which included a virtual race in September 2020 and a pushed back 2021 date in October.

“I run for all the people who is diagnosed with cancer, for all the people who lost the battle to cancer, and for all of us who won the battle to cancer,” said Jose Maraa Bolio of Mexico.

The race marked a sweep for Kenya. Peres Jepchirchir was the first woman across the finish line with her 2:21 time and Evans Chebet won for the men, completing the race in 2:06.

Runners raved about the conditions.

“Today is just beautiful. Not a cloud in the sky, nice little breeze to keep you cool, I like to think I’m a pretty decent runner and couldn’t ask for better conditions,” Mazza added.

Spectators cheered on loved ones for the first time, including Heather Janes of New Brunswick, Canada, who gave a preview of her reaction when her husband crossed the finish line.

“I’ll probably scream and they’ll be embarrassed,” Janes said.

As for how one Dutch runner will celebrate his scorching 2:27 finish, Niels Baljet of the Netherlands said, “I guess a beer, a large one.”

