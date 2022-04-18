Town by Town: April 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

One local fire department continued training for its firefighters.

Viewers reached out to Western Mass News this past week, wondering what was happening in the center of Wilbraham.

The town’s fire department said that they are using several vacant buildings in the area of burnt lane for training.

They said people in the area may see firefighters performing different scenarios and utilizing theatrical smoke, but there is no need for concern.

The training will run through May 1st.

Town by town takes us to Ludlow where it was opening day today for the Lupa Zoo.

State Senator Eric Lesser and State Representative Jacob Oliveira were on hand to announce $100,000 in funding for handicapped accessibility improvements at the zoo.

Starting now through August 28th, Lupa Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The zoo will also be open on Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

In Springfield the Suns of Enoch hosted their first ever 3-on-3 basketball tournament to kickoff spring break week in the city.

Officials said that more than 50 youths from Springfield signed up for the tournament which was held at the Higher Expectations Sports Complex on Caldwell Drive.

The tournament winners were expected to take home prizes valued at $500.

