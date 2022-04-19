Boston celebrates a successful Marathon Monday

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday night, the city of Boston celebrated the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, a massive event that went off without a hitch earlier in the day.

For the first time in three years, Marathon Monday took place on Patriot’s Day, involving thousands of runners, spectators, and law enforcement.

It took a pandemic to put the brakes on the Boston Marathon, but with COVID restrictions now eased, Marathon Monday was back and bigger than ever.

“It’s something special,” said former Boston resident Tommy Mazza. “Look, it’s a Monday to the rest of the world, but it’s a holiday here for a reason.”

It was a holiday that required tight security and a massive police presence.

The deadly marathon bombing from 9 years ago, coupled with the shooting just last week in a New York City subway, provided the backdrop to federal, state, and local law enforcement working in tandem.

“Special agent bomb technicians, evidence response, hazardous materials response, SWAT teams, ready to call into action,” detailed FBI Boston Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta.

Every available Boston Police officer reported for duty Monday, either along the marathon route or on their usual patrols.

Massachusetts State Police spoke on the complexity of their security taskforce, which included more than 300 members and 60 canines.

“We have a robust, many-layered plan to handle whatever may come down the path,” said Sergeant Billy Qualls. “I would put our plan next to any other event like an inauguration.”

For spectators, the event featured highly visible security, including various checkpoints and bag checks along the route.

However, for the runners, it was about taking part in one of the most prestigious road racing events in the world, and the weather did not hurt either.

“Today is just beautiful,” Mazza said. “Not a cloud in the sky, nice little breeze to keep you cool. I like to think I’m a pretty decent runner and couldn’t ask for better conditions.”

“Take it easy. Take it all in,” said runner Sean McCann. “It’s the best marathon in the world.

The race marked a sweep for Kenya. Peres Jepchirchir was the first woman across the finish line with her 2 hour 21 minute time, and Evans Chebet won for the men, completing the race in 2 hours and 6 minutes.

