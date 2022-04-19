Breezy through the end of the week with gradually warming temps

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We got a good soaking rain overnight with many across western Mass picking up between 1 and 2 inches of rain. In the Berkshires, some saw as much as 3 or 4 inches of snow, but most below 1500 ft only saw rain with some sleet and graupel mixed in.

Blustery through the remainder of the day with occasional showers early as an upper level low passes overhead. Chilly temperatures on tap tonight with lows returning to the 30s with drier conditions and a continued breeze out of the west. Clouds gradually diminish through Wednesday morning.

High pressure builds Wednesday, bringing us good sunshine for the day. We remain breezy with occasional wind gusts to 20-30mph out of the west. High temperatures max out in the lower to middle 50s, which is only slightly below normal for mid-April.

Lighter wind and fair skies should allow temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s Wednesday night and Thursday morning. High clouds will increase, which may keep frost from forming, but it should still get quite cold. Clouds continue to build Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front and temperatures climb to seasonable levels with a healthy breeze. The front will only bring a low risk for a shower.

Friday looks like the pick of the week as high pressure returns with full sunshine. Gusty west breezes will help to warm the valley into the 60s by the afternoon. Dry weather should continue over the weekend with lighter wind and seasonable temperatures. More clouds build for Sunday and Monday and a cold front will bring our next chance for rain Tuesday.

