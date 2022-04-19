Advertisement

Cat rescued after being stuck in Holyoke tree for days

For about a week, their cat, Loki, was stuck up in a tree off of Tokeneke Road in Holyoke and made it through several storms in the process.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a happy ending for the family of a cat in Holyoke.

The cat’s owner, Elizabeth Perez, told Western Mass News that they thought they had exhausted all of their options.

“We’ve called every authority, humane society, tree arborist, everyone you could possibly think of and we’ve gotten answers of no, we can’t do anything at this point,” Perez explained.

Loki’s family then took to social media and neighbors brainstormed a way to help.

We’re told Lyndon Tree Care and Landscaping came to the rescue and, on Tuesday, brought Loki back down to her family.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

