Congressman Neal, VA director discuss potential Northampton VA closure

LEEDS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns remain high after the veterans hospital in Leeds was included on a proposed list of U.S. veterans facilities recommended for closure. Now, members of Congress are fighting back.

Congressman Richard Neal was our guest for the taping of this week’s Western Mass News Getting Answers program, and he thought saving the VA hospital from closing could be possible.

“It’s clear they’re a long way from making a determination on this,” said Congressman Neal, “and my hunch is, if we do enough lobbying on this and aggressively make the case for what has been a stellar performer in the VA constellation, that we can turn this back.”

Congressman Neal offered insight on what would be the first step in preventing the veterans hospital in Leeds from shutting down.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs named the facility as one of three they recommended shutting down due to what the department called significant maintenance issues, investment requirements, and engineering challenges.

However, Congressman Neal told Western Mass News that he does not believe a decision is imminent.

“They have no immediate plans to close it, by the way. That was mere speculation,” he said. “The people that are in charge of making the implementation of this decision, they haven’t been assembled yet, so I think they’re a long way off.”

We reached out to Timothy Niejadlik, Director of Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Service, who talked about what he has heard from the more than 2,000 veterans the hospital serves.

“A lot of them are very concerned,” Niejadlik told us. “A lot of relatives are very concerned.”

Niejadlik also expressed his concerns about the timeline for a final recommendation to President Biden by 2023, asking if there is no immediate concern, why put Leeds on the list?

“The recommendation from the VA Commission has been in the works for a year, and they’re supposed to put forth the final recommendations to the President early next year,” he said. “So, once those recommendations are in place and they review it two and three times, the ball is rolling. It’s gonna be too late.”

The director, who oversees 26 towns in Franklin County, mentioned that not only would the closure impact thousands of veterans, it would also effectively pour $50 million invested by the VA down the drain.

“Every time I have a public event, whether it’s an outreach event, or a Memorial Day, or a Veterans’ Day, I’m surely going to mention that,” he said.

If closed, VA recommendations suggest relocating veterans to Springfield or Newington, Connecticut, which Niejadlik said would impact existing plans to build an outpatient clinic here in Springfield.

