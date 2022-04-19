Doctors seeing boom in patients as trees, flowers start to bloom

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring is here and so are seasonal allergies. With trees starting to bloom, so is the number of patients local allergists are seeing.

“We’re just getting started,” said Dr. Jonathan Bayuk at Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.

The old saying goes “April showers bring May flowers” but the saying fails to mention the seasonal allergies come along with the plant-life that is waking up.

“The trees are starting to bud, going to see those buds start to open up. Between now and mid-May, you’re going to primarily see tree pollen and you’ll start to notice that pollen on your car because you’ll get that nice green, yellow film,” said Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Don Maher.

Maher said Mother Nature dictates just how bad or good the pollen levels will be.

“Whether we’re rainy or we’re dry and sunny, that will impact the pollen count on a daily basis,” Maher explained.

Maher said Tuesday’s rain will help, but the dry forecast for later this week will put pollen counts on the rise once again.

“The tree pollen exploded over the weekend. Easter, actually, was probably one of the worst days,” Bayuk noted.

Bayuk told Western Mass News his office is busy and he only expects it to pick up as the week progresses.

“It’s been very wet, so we’re going to continue to see the sap moving through and pushing out pollen over the next several days, especially the very nice warm days like tomorrow. It’s going to be very bad. I saw 16 patients this morning, which is more than typical, and there were many people who were very sick,” Bayuk added.

However, Bayuk said people with allergies don’t have to suffer through the season.

“There are nasal steroid sprays that can be helpful. There are antihistamines that can be helpful...you want to use ones that don’t make you sleepy unless you need to for bedtime and then there’s coming to see an allergist and we can desensitize people to allergies, so they can use medicine during the season,” Bayuk said.

